MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash consumer prices, retail sales and unemployment figures from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, the UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 4.3 percent on a yearly basis in January following a 4.7 percent rise in December.In the meantime, retail sales and unemployment reports are due from Germany. Retail sales are forecast to remain flat on month in December after falling 0.6 percent in November.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation and producer prices data. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 1.5 percent in January from 1.3 percent in December.At 3.00 am ET, Spain retail sales data is due. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.5 percent annually in December after rising 1.0 percent in November.At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 6.2 percent in January from 6.1 percent in December.At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash inflation figures for January. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.6 percent, the same as in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX