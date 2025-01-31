BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales increased for the first time in more than two years in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.The volume of retail sales climbed 1.2 percent annually in December, reversing a 0.7 percent drop in November. A rise in sales demand was last seen in August 2022.The biggest increase at 33 percent was registered in the turnover volume of other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., the agency said.Sales volume grew by 8.0 percent in stores selling manufactured goods, and the volume of turnover was up by 19 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sales. Meanwhile, retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores continued to decline sharply by 12.4 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales jumped 13.3 percent in December, in contrast to a 0.7 percent decrease a month ago.The volume of retail trade turnover declined 3.0 percent in 2024 compared with 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX