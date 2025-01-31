BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group reported 9-month profit to owners of parent of 63.1 billion yen, up 41.8% from last year. Earnings per share was 465.56 yen compared to 328.23 yen. Business profit was 87.1 billion yen, up 38.7% from last year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, revenue was 310.8 billion yen, an increase of 22.8% from prior year.For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 516.39 yen; and revenue of 412.0 billion yen.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX