BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales growth quickened in December to the highest level in four months amid faster rises in demand for food and non-food products, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Friday.Retail sales rose 2.6 percent on a yearly basis in December after a 1.4 percent increase in November. Further, this was the sixth successive growth in a row. Meanwhile, economists had expected only a 0.6 percent rise.Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco registered an annual expansion of 2.7 percent versus a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month. Similarly, the growth in the non-food sector, without service stations, accelerated to 3.4 percent from 1.3 percent in November.Month-on-month, retail sales grew 0.6 percent in December after remaining flat in the previous month.In nominal terms, retail turnover registered an annual growth of 1.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX