DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Friday announced a $138 million investment to expand its Carrigtwohill, Cork contrast media fill and finish manufacturing site in Ireland. This new facility on the grounds of the existing site will enable 25 million more patient doses per year of contrast media by the end of 2027.The new 3000 m2 plant will support both established and pipeline products.Engineering firm, IPS-Integrated Project Services will lead the project and start the construction work at the Carrigtwohill facility in February.Contrast media are injectable diagnostic imaging agents used to enhance visualization of organs, blood vessels, and tissues during medical imaging.In 2024, the Carrigtowhill facility, along with GE HealthCare's other fill and finish production sites in Shanghai and Oslo, had supplied over 100 million patient doses of contrast media.The global demand for iodine-based contrast media, used in X-ray, computed tomography, and interventional procedures, is expected to double in the next decade, driven by aging populations and the increasing global prevalence of chronic disorders.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX