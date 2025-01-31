Anzeige
WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
31.01.25
11:57 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
Hexagon AB: Hexagon Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2024

Fourth quarter 2024

• 1% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)
• Net sales increased by 1% to 1,448.0 MEUR (1,435.3)
• Adjusted gross margin of 66.7% (66.5)
• Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 3% to 450.3 MEUR (438.4)
• Adjusted operating margin amounted to 31.1% (30.5)
• Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 12.4 Euro cent (11.8)
• Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 10.9 Euro cent (10.3)
• Operating cash flow before non-recurring items increased to 421.5 MEUR (353.1)
• Cash conversion amounted to 116% (103)
• Recurring revenue increased by 7% and amounted to 582.5 MEUR (542.3)
• The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.14 EUR (0.13) per share, an increase of 8%

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 31 January 2025.

Hexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Our digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.


