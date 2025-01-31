Hexagon AB: Hexagon Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2024

Fourth quarter 2024

• 1% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)

• Net sales increased by 1% to 1,448.0 MEUR (1,435.3)

• Adjusted gross margin of 66.7% (66.5)

• Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 3% to 450.3 MEUR (438.4)

• Adjusted operating margin amounted to 31.1% (30.5)

• Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 12.4 Euro cent (11.8)

• Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 10.9 Euro cent (10.3)

• Operating cash flow before non-recurring items increased to 421.5 MEUR (353.1)

• Cash conversion amounted to 116% (103)

• Recurring revenue increased by 7% and amounted to 582.5 MEUR (542.3)

• The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.14 EUR (0.13) per share, an increase of 8%

