Beijer Ref AB: Record cash flow and a good organic growth trend in 2024

"During the full year 2024, the Group continued to perform well, and we conclude a year with a good organic growth trend. Sales and EBITA, excluding items affecting comparability, increased by 11 and 11 per cent respectively and the EBITA margin, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to 10.6 per cent. Operating cash flow for 2024 was record high and amounted to SEK 3,464 million. During the year, five new companies were integrated into the business, further strengthening our position as a leading global player within HVAC and cooling technology," says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Webcast and Telephone conference Q4 2024

The company invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a combined webcast and telephone conference at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson will present the interim report for the fourth quarter of 2024. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on January 31, at 10.00 CET.

Link to the webcast and telephone conference is available on the company's website: https://www.beijerref.com/cal/webcast-q4-2024

A presentation will be available on the company's website https://www.beijerref.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/interim from 08:00 on January 31.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has not been the subject of examination by the Company's Auditors.

Malmö, 31 January 2025

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Christopher Norbye, CEO

