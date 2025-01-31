Byggmax Group AB: Year-end Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 31 December, 2024

Increased sales and profitability during the fourth quarter

"Byggmax ends 2024 with a fourth quarter, marked by continued improvements in both sales and profitability, along with a further strengthening of the balance sheet. Through focused efforts, we have built an operation that is both flexible and robust, ensuring we are well prepared for the future."

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

Fourth quarter 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,073 M (998), an increase of 7.6 percent.

Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 0.3 percent. The Group's like-for-like sales increased by 7.5 percent.

The comparable costs, i.e. costs excluding new and closed stores, increased SEK 3 M (-34).

EBITA amounted to SEK -52 M (-77), an EBITA-margin of -4.8 percent (-7.7).

Zero (zero) stores opened, and one (zero) closed during the period.

The Board of Directors propose a dividend for 2024 of SEK 0.75 (0.50) per share.

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on January 31, 2025 at 07:45 am CET.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Nathhorst, CFO

Mobile: +46 76 119 00 40

E-mail: helena.nathhorst@byggmax.se

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

Mobile: +46 76 119 01 84

E-mail: karl.sandlund@byggmax.se

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic retail chain offering construction materials and do-it-yourself products with a well-developed online commerce section and 211 physical stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Byggmax offers straightforward and excellent value products of high quality at the best price. Byggmax wants to be close to its customers and offer customers the know-how to improve their homes, regardless of budget or previous experience. Included in Byggmax Group is Skånska Byggvaror, a Nordic e-commerce company with self-developed compound products for home and garden, such as patio rooms and green houses. The group's annual revenue 2024 was SEK 6.0 billion and the corporate group is listed on Nasdaq since 2010.