Sellvia LLC: Amazon Sellers Launched With Sellvia Expected to Reach $12.8 Billion in Sales by the End of 2025

Sellvia's Tools Help Amazon Sellers Reach $12.8 Billion in Projected Sales

In 2024, Sellvia helped more than 50,000 new Amazon sellers launch their businesses with its turnkey Amazon Store package. With each Amazon seller averaging $250,000 in annual revenue, these businesses collectively are projected to achieve $12.84 billion in sales by the end of 2025. This accounts for nearly 2% of Amazon's total marketplace sales, which reached approximately $700 billion in 2023.

Sellvia Logo

Sellvia's Amazon Store package is available as a bonus with the purchase of a turnkey e-commerce website or as a standalone package for those looking to start selling on Amazon as soon as possible. Each package comes with product listings, optimized descriptions, and personal business consultations, allowing new sellers to hit the ground running.

"Sellvia is all about making business simple and profitable; Amazon is no exception," says Ilia Dolgikh, CEO of Sellvia. "We take care of the technical work so entrepreneurs can focus on growing their sales. Seeing our sellers generate billions in revenue proves how powerful this model is."

With thousands of new sellers starting with Sellvia each year and billions in revenue generated, the company continues to redefine how entrepreneurs break into Amazon's marketplace.

Sellvia provides entrepreneurs with ready-to-go online businesses, offering turnkey solutions for Amazon and beyond. With a U.S.-based fulfillment center, fast shipping, and expert marketing support, Sellvia helps newcomers transition into successful online entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the number of online stores created by Sellvia upon request has nearly doubled, reaching a new company milestone of 1.5 million stores, reinforcing Sellvia's role as a leading provider of seamless e-commerce solutions. Visit sellvia.com for details.

