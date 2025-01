BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), a German maker of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, said on Friday that it has renewed the contract of its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Llistosella, for another five years until December 2030.Earlier, his contract was due to run until the end of 2025.Llistosella has been serving as the CEO of Knorr-Bremse since January 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX