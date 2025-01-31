WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biotechnology company Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) initiated its adjusted earnings and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.90 to $5.00 per share on total revenues between $2.80 billion and $2.85 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.00 per share on revenues of $2.86 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX