LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) said, for 2025, it expects to deliver mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, adjusted margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth and double-digit free cash flow growth. The company said its 2025 free cash flow generation is expected to enable it to execute capital allocation model, including meeting leverage objective in fourth quarter of 2025, investing in organic growth and tuck-in M&A, and returning capital to shareholders, including $1 billion in share repurchases.Fourth quarter earnings totaled $716 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $498 million, or $2.47 per share, last year. Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $965 million or $4.42 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the period rose 22.9% to $4.15 billion from $3.38 billion last year. Organic revenue growth was 6%, for the fourth quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX