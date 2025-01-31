SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $3.239 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $2.259 billion, or $1.22 per share, last year.Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.632 billion or $2.06 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $52.226 billion from $47.180 billion last year.Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.239 Bln. vs. $2.259 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $52.226 Bln vs. $47.180 Bln last year.The Board has increased its quarterly dividend by 5 percent to $1.71 per share, payable March 10, to shareholders of record as of February 14.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX