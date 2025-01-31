IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $7.610 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $7.630 billion, or $1.91 per share, last year.Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.394 billion or $1.67 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $83.426 billion from $84.344 billion last year.Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $7.610 Bln. vs. $7.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $83.426 Bln vs. $84.344 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX