WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB):Earnings: -$603 million in Q4 vs. $185 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.87 in Q4 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $0.75 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.70 per share Revenue: $9.497 billion in Q4 vs. $9.929 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX