Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a leader in innovative loss prevention and retail media solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a reseller agreement with Bon Intelligence Inc. ("Bon"), a leading provider of AI driven retail analytics in Turkey. This agreement marks a significant milestone in INEO's international expansion strategy, bringing its advanced technology to one of the most dynamic retail markets in the world.

Under the agreement, Bon will have the rights to market, sell and distribute INEO's cutting-edge loss prevention and retail media solutions to retailers across Turkey. The partnership will enable Turkish retailers to enhance security, reduce shrink and generate new revenue streams through in-store digital advertising.

"We are excited to partner with Bon to bring our innovative technology to the Turkish market," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Their deep expertise and strong relationships within the retail sector make them an ideal partner to drive adoption of the INEO Welcoming System solutions. This agreement aligns with our global growth strategy and will accelerate our presence in a key international market."

Bon will leverage its established network of retailers, system integrators and industry partners to introduce INEO's flagship Welcoming System products, including the new INEO AI Secure technology. Additionally, Bon will target opportunities for INEO's retail media network. The partnership is expected to unlock new revenue opportunities for both companies while providing Turkish retailers with next-generation technology to enhance in-store security and shopper engagement.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with INEO to deliver state-of-the-art loss prevention and retail media solutions to our clients," said Onur Isik, Founder and VP of Business Development of Bon. "Retailers in Turkey are increasingly looking for innovative ways to combat shrink and leverage digital media to deliver customer engagement and revenue generation capabilities. INEO's technology provides a unique and effective solution which will be a game-changer in our market."

This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership which will strengthen INEOs footprint in the EMEA region, providing a foundation for future growth and expansion into additional international markets.

