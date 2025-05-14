Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. ("Coenda"), a significant shareholder of INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) ("INEO"), today announces that on May 13, 2025, it formally delivered nominations of four directors for election to the Board of Directors of INEO at the shareholders' meeting scheduled for August 8, 2025.

The nominees proposed by Coenda bring extensive experience in international finance, corporate governance, accounting, and strategic global business development, and are:

David Arthur Eaton - Merchant Banker William Blake Aaron - Certified Public Accountant; President of Aaron & Tallman Inc. Shiva Dutt Singh - Managing Director at Skynet Andre Kelesoglu - Co-Founder (Sales), G-LOCS

These nominees reflect Coenda's strategic intent to strengthen INEO's governance framework, enhance global business opportunities, and improve shareholder value. Coenda expects that, if elected, the nominees will lead a board-level initiative to address corporate governance concerns and drive INEO's global growth strategy.

Upon successful election of these nominees, Coenda anticipates that INEO's current Chief Executive Officer and President will transition into alternative roles, enabling the newly constituted board to appoint a Chief Executive Officer capable of executing the company's international growth ambitions effectively. Coenda also intends to vote in favor of appointing an inspector to investigate the affairs and management of INEO.

Coenda does not currently intend to publicly solicit proxies or to acquire additional shares before the shareholders' meeting but reserves the right to reconsider these positions in compliance with applicable securities laws.

Coenda emphasizes its ongoing commitment to enhancing INEO's transparency, accountability, and overall performance for the benefit of all shareholders.

About Coenda Investment Holdings Corp. Coenda Investment Holdings Corp. is a private British Columbia company committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and by fostering governance transparency and accountability.

Forward-looking Statements Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and plans, including, without limitation, the board, management, and corporate governance improvements proposed by Coenda. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Coenda undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252071

SOURCE: COENDA Investments Holding Corp.