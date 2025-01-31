Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EG3E | ISIN: GG00BMFG5F62 | Ticker-Symbol: OK11
München
31.01.25
08:00 Uhr
0,955 Euro
+0,120
+14,37 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2025 13:10 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OKYO Pharma Announces Chairman and CEO Acquire Shares

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), a severe ocular condition without an FDA approved therapy, and for inflammatory dry eye disease (DED), a multi-billion-dollar market, announced today that it has been notified that the Chief Executive Officer, Gary S. Jacob, has purchased 10,000 of the Company's ordinary shares on NASDAQ at a price of US$1.04 per share.

We have also been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman, has a beneficial interest, purchased 20,000 of the Company's ordinary shares on NASDAQ at a price of US$1.04 per share. This brings the total shareholding of Mr. Cerrone to 9,871,570 shares which is 28.96% of issued share capital.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of NCP and DED, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market. OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat NCP and inflammatory DED. In addition to the completed Phase 2 trial of OK-101 to treat DED patients, OKYO is also currently evaluating OK-101 to treat NCP patients in a Phase 2 trial.

Enquiries:
OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob, Chief Executive OfficerU.S. 917-497-7560
Business Development & Investor RelationsPaul Spencer+44 (0)20 7495 2379

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.