NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings per share growth in mid-single-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in low to mid-single-digit percentage on net sales growth to be roughly flat, with organic sales growth within its long-term targeted range of 3 to 5 percent.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.76 per share on sales growth of 1.26 percent to $20.39 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.