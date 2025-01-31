WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $189.2 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $153.7 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.582 billion from $1.528 billion last year.Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $189.2 Mln. vs. $153.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.582 Bln vs. $1.528 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX