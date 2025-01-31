RTX A/S: Interim report for Q1 of 2024/25 (the period 01.10.2024 - 31.12.2024)

Nørresundby, Denmark, 31 January 2025

Announcement no. 03/2025





Q1 DELIVERS IMPROVED REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN COMPARED TO Q1 LAST YEAR.

"We observed a significant increase in both revenue and gross margin in Q1 2024/25 compared to Q1 2023/24. Historically, Q1 is the lowest-performing quarter for RTX, as many customers reduce inventories to manage year-end working capital.

In Q1 2024/25, revenue reached DKK 101 million, with a gross margin of 51%, aligning with both our expectations and the previous quarter's performance. While maintaining strong gross margins across segments, we remain focused on driving revenue growth.

Order intake increased in this quarter, which is an encouraging development. With short lead times on orders, our visibility for the full year remains limited. However, the first half of the financial year is expected to show an increase in both revenue and EBITDA compared to last year."

Mille Tram Lux

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue in Q1 2024/25 showed an increase of more than 20% compared to Q1 last year, reaching DKK 101 million compared to DKK 82 million in Q1 2023-24.





Gross margin reached a solid level of 51% for Q1 2024/25 compared to 39% in Q1 2023/24.





Q1 2024/25 showed an increase in new orders compared to previous quarter, however still with order horizons of 3-6 months.





Contract signed with Henrik Mørck Mogensen, who will take on the role as CEO of RTX from 1st of March 2025.





OUTLOOK

RTX confirms the previously announced financial outlook for 2024/25:

Revenue DKK 490 to 520 million

EBITDA DKK 0 to 20 million

EBIT DKK -35 to -15 million





RTX A/S

PETER THOSTRUPMILLE TRAM LUX

Chair CFO









Investor and analyst conference call

On Tuesday, 4 February 2025 at 10:00 CET, RTX will hold a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Danske Bank.

To register for the conference call, please e-mail vonh@danskebank.dk.

Enquiries and further information:

Peter Thostrup, Chair, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Mille Tram Lux, CFO, tel +45 96 32 23 00