WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings growth of about 53 to 55 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 7 to 8 percent on net sales growth of about 2.5 to 3.5 percent, with volume driven organic sales growth of about 3 to 4 percent.On average, 23 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.72 per share on revenue growth of 3.68 percent to $6.31 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company said it expects earnings per share growth to be weighted towards the second half of 2025 as marketing spend is weighted to the first half in support of its innovation.For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share on net sales growth of about 1 percent, with organic sales growth of about 2 percent.The Street is looking for earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues growth of 3.23 percent to $1.55 billion for the quarter.Consistent with the Company's capital allocation strategy, the Company's Board of Directors declared a 4 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share, payable on March 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX