BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Commission President von der Leyen has tasked Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas to present an Action Plan on the future of the bloc's automotive industry on March 5.'This Action Plan will chart a clear course to ensure our industry can thrive in Europe and compete successfully on a global stage', von der Leyen said after hosting the launch of the Strategic Dialogue addressing critical challenges facing the sector and ensuring its continued success as a major driver of the European economy.The automotive industry is a vital engine for European prosperity, supporting more than 13 million direct and indirect jobs and contributing approximately 1 trillion Euro to the European Union GDP.Thursday's high-level discussion, in which 22 key players from the European automotive sector participated, focused on the main areas that require urgent attention, including the need for an international 'level playing field', facilitate the clean transition and regulatory streamlining, as well as identifying areas where more concrete measures are needed.The European Commission President has mandated four Commissioners to lead focused discussions on key topics with a diverse group of stakeholders from the automotive sector value chain.European Commissioner for Climate Wopke Bastiaan Hoekstra will focus on the Clean Transition of the automotive sector. Commissioner Stéphane Séjourné will address the Industrial Value Chain for the industry. Commissioner for Tech Sovereignty, Henna Virkkunen will oversee discussions on Technological and Digital Innovation. Roxana Mînzatu, Commissioner for Skills, Education, Quality Jobs and Social Rights, will lead on Skills and Social considerations within the sector.