WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings growth and recurring revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 12 percent on constant currency recurring revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.55 per share on revenues of $6.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com