Elektros, Inc.: DeepSeek Results Validate Elektros' Small AI Data Center Strategy

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions and AI infrastructure, announces that recent DeepSeek results have validated its strategic focus on small AI data centers.

Recent results from DeepSeek underscore the growing demand for scalable, cost-effective AI solutions, demonstrating impressive performance with fewer GPUs than traditionally required. This strongly validates Elektros' strategic focus on small AI data centers, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing demand for more accessible and cost-effective AI infrastructure solutions.

The company's strategy encompasses advanced GPU offerings, customized AI services, and energy-efficient solutions powered by Elektros' lithium supply chain. This allows Elektros to cater to a wider total addressable market (TAM), from those requiring dedicated hardware to businesses seeking flexible, scalable GPU resources on-demand.

By focusing on Small Language Models (SLMs) and AI Agents for targeted sectors, Elektros can capitalize on the surging demand for specialized AI infrastructure that is both powerful and accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Elektros, guided by its advisor Next Realm AI, will explore the integration of GPUs as a Service (GPUaaS) into its offerings. This strategic move will enable clients to access high-performance computing power without substantial upfront investments, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for businesses seeking to leverage AI technologies. https://elektros.energy/data-centers/

This strategy not only reduces the barrier to entry for SMBs looking to leverage AI technologies but also provides a more cost-effective and scalable solution for businesses with fluctuating computational needs.

Request an investor slide deck on company at https://elektros.energy/investors/

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

