Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.12.2025 21:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Provides Corporate Update and Operational Clarifications

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, announced corporate updates and clarifications regarding prior disclosures.

Clarification Regarding Mining License

From January 01, 2025, to September 2025, the Company did not hold a mining license in Sierra Leone. As of September 2025, the Company has obtained an artisanal mining license for its lithium project in Sierra Leone.

Clarification Regarding Lithium Testing

The Company clarifies that the lithium testing previously announced was conducted in August 2023 by the Company's current partner on behalf of a Chinese client, not by the Company itself.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) business plan is to develop an artisanal mining operation based in Sierra Leone, Africa. This operation focuses on hard-rock lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of the mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties. For more details, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.
IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-provides-corporate-update-and-operational-clarifications-1118829

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.