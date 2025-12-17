Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Provides Corporate Update and Operational Clarifications

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, announced corporate updates and clarifications regarding prior disclosures.

Clarification Regarding Mining License

From January 01, 2025, to September 2025, the Company did not hold a mining license in Sierra Leone. As of September 2025, the Company has obtained an artisanal mining license for its lithium project in Sierra Leone.

Clarification Regarding Lithium Testing

The Company clarifies that the lithium testing previously announced was conducted in August 2023 by the Company's current partner on behalf of a Chinese client, not by the Company itself.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) business plan is to develop an artisanal mining operation based in Sierra Leone, Africa. This operation focuses on hard-rock lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of the mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties. For more details, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-provides-corporate-update-and-operational-clarifications-1118829