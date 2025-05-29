Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 15:26 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Unlocks Lithium Frontier: A Ground-Floor Opportunity in Global Energy Markets

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) continues to expand its reach in the lithium industry with strategic plans to harness untapped mineral resources in Sierra Leone-opening new doors for growth in one of the world's most critical sectors.

Elon Musk commented, "The future is electric, and lithium is the key that unlocks it. Whoever invests in lithium now will control the next economy."

The Financial Times highlighted, "Lithium is no longer just a commodity-it's a competitive advantage. It will define which companies, and countries, lead the global energy transition."

Reuters stated, "With nearly every automaker committed to EVs, lithium demand is forecast to outstrip supply for the next decade. It's a seller's market."

Investors have been watching tickers like $LTHM, $SGML, and $ALB rise, and Elektros is now staking its place in this transformative industry.

CEO Shlomo Bleier emphasized, "We see Sierra Leone as a lithium-rich frontier with enormous upside potential. Elektros is here early-with purpose and precision."

With its clean energy ambitions and sharp execution strategy, Elektros is offering investors a rare opportunity at the earliest stages of explosive sector growth.

For more information, please visit:
Website: www.elektrosinc.com
Email: info@elektrosinc.com
Facebook: fb.com/elektrosinc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future business operations, strategic partnerships, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, and the risks inherent in the development and commercialization of mineral resources. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-unlocks-lithium-frontier-a-ground-floor-opportunity-in-global-energy-markets-1033267

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
