Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Up 60% as Lithium Paradigm Shift Ignites - A Ground-Floor Entry Point for Billionaires, Millennials & Investors

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) surged by 60% today, marking an extraordinary leap for the forward-thinking rare-earth explorer. This rally reflects renewed investor confidence in Elektros Inc.'s significant lithium discovery in Sierra Leone-an opportunity emerging right at the start of a global paradigm shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

The demand for lithium, often dubbed the 'white gold' of clean energy, is skyrocketing as the world pivots to sustainable technologies. Elektros Inc. stands at the epicenter of this transformation. With its recent lithium findings in Sierra Leone, the company is stepping into a leadership role in the EV revolution. Now is the moment for billionaires, millennials, and visionary investors to seize a ground-floor opportunity in what could become a generational wealth event.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has emphasized, "Lithium batteries are the new oil. The demand is staggering, and it's only going to grow as we transition to electric vehicles globally. Securing lithium supply is one of the most important challenges for the EV industry today."

According to Benzinga, "Lithium is the core driver of the clean energy movement. As EV demand accelerates, securing early-stage exposure to lithium sources offers rare and timely upside potential."

Reuters reports, "Lithium's strategic importance in the race toward carbon neutrality is unparalleled. It's the mineral powering the electrification of transport, and global demand is set to multiply exponentially over the next two decades."

Elektros Inc. is proud to lead the charge. Our findings in Sierra Leone represent one of the most promising new lithium frontiers globally. This early-stage deposit positions Elektros among the few companies capable of meeting the surging international demand with ethically sourced, high-grade lithium.

Global Lithium Leaders to Watch:

1. Lithium Royalty Corp. (LIRC) - Specializes in acquiring royalties in top-tier lithium assets globally.

2. American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) - Develops technologies for lithium-ion battery recycling and extraction.

3. Global Lithium Resources (GL1.AX) - Focused on lithium exploration projects in Australia.

4. Sayona Mining Limited (SYA.AX) - Developing lithium projects in Québec, Canada for North American battery supply chains.

5. Lake Resources (LKE.AX) - Pursues clean lithium extraction from brine resources using sustainable DLE technology.

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an innovative company focused on the exploration and development of critical rare-earth elements essential to powering modern electric technologies. With sustainability at the core of its mission, Elektros is committed to advancing renewable energy solutions for a cleaner and more connected future.

Cautionary Language

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: electrosinc@gmail.com | www.elektrosinc.com | facebook.com/elektrosinc

"Lithium is not just a resource-it is the heartbeat of the clean energy future," said Shlomo Bleyer, CEO of Elektros Inc. "As the automotive world shifts toward electric vehicles, our lithium discovery positions Elektros at the forefront of a global paradigm shift. This is about more than energy-it's about doing good for the planet, building a sustainable tomorrow, and empowering the world's transition to clean technology. We are proud to lead this charge and to help power a better, cleaner, and smarter future for generations to come."

