WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.12.2025
Elektros, Inc.: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / We wish you the most wonderful time of the year!

As we close out the year and welcome the exciting promise of 2026, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our valued shareholders. Your continued trust, belief, and support mean everything to us.

At Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK), we remain fully committed to building a strong, transparent, and forward-looking company. We are working diligently to strengthen our foundation, advance our mission, and create lasting value for our shareholders.

May the New Year bring you happiness, health, prosperity, and peace. We look forward to an exciting year ahead and to sharing continued progress with you.

With sincere appreciation,

Shlomo Bleier
Chief Executive Officer
Elektros, Inc.

Date: December 31, 2025
Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, but are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings for additional information regarding risk factors.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/its-the-most-wonderful-time-of-the-year-1122838

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
