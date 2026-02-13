Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Unveils a Premier Shareholder Celebration, Showcasing Momentum, Vision, and Community Pride

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is delighted to announce the elegant expansion of its shareholder appreciation initiative, following an extraordinary and overwhelmingly positive response from its growing global investor community.

Buoyed by remarkable engagement and enthusiastic participation, the Company continues to welcome all shareholders to request a complimentary Elektros-branded T-shirt. This initiative stands as a refined expression of gratitude and underscores Elektros' steadfast commitment to transparency, long-term partnership, and principled value creation as it advances its strategic vision within the global clean-energy and lithium landscape.

Shareholders are cordially invited to request their complimentary T-shirts by contacting the Company directly at ElektrosInc@gmail.com. Requests should include the shareholder's full name, complete mailing address, preferred T-shirt size (Small, Medium, Large, or Extra Large), and the quantity requested (up to three shirts per shareholder). Shipping is provided at no cost as a gesture of appreciation.

This initiative reflects the Company's belief that a strong, engaged shareholder base is the cornerstone of enduring success. Elektros remains deeply committed to fostering meaningful dialogue and sustained alignment with its investors as it continues to execute its long-term growth strategy.

Industry Perspectives on Lithium

Across global markets, industry leaders and respected financial publications consistently underscore the indispensable role of lithium and rare earth minerals in powering the electric vehicle revolution and the broader clean-energy transition.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is dedicated to the responsible development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business model is centered on exploration, development, and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to refineries in the United States, positioning Elektros at the heart of the global electrification movement.

Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-unveils-a-premier-shareholder-celebration-showcasing-momentum-vision-and-commun-1137580

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.