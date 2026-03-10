Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Opens Strategic Industry Dialogues Around Its Patented Multi-Port EV Charging Architecture - A Potentially Transformational Opportunity in Electric Mobility

Company Begins Engaging Leading Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Regarding Licensing Opportunities

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. today announced that the company has begun reaching out to major electric vehicle manufacturers and electric mobility companies around the world to introduce its recently issued U.S. patent covering a breakthrough multi-port charging technology designed to improve the efficiency and speed of electric-vehicle charging systems.

The company's patented system, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles" (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1), introduces a unique architecture that allows multiple charging power sources to be intelligently combined into a single charging interface for an electric vehicle. Through advanced electronic control and dynamic power balancing, the system may enable significantly improved charging efficiency compared with conventional single-port charging systems used by most electric vehicles today.

Elektros believes that innovations which reduce electric-vehicle charging time could play a major role in accelerating the global adoption of electric mobility. Today many fast-charging systems may require 30 to 40 minutes to recharge a vehicle battery to high levels. The company believes its multi-port charging architecture could dramatically reduce charging time in future implementations by allowing multiple charging sources to work together simultaneously.

As part of its commercialization strategy, Elektros has now begun initiating conversations with leading electric vehicle manufacturers and EV technology companies regarding potential licensing opportunities for the patented system. These discussions represent the first phase of a broader industry engagement initiative as Elektros introduces the technology to automotive leaders and electric mobility innovators worldwide.

"This is a very special moment for Elektros," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros, Inc. "We are grateful and thankful to God that we have reached this important milestone. Our team has worked diligently to develop and protect this technology, and we are proud to begin sharing it with the global electric-vehicle industry."

Bleier continued: "Time is the most valuable resource we have on this planet. If electric vehicles can recharge dramatically faster, it will make electric mobility more convenient for millions of people around the world. We believe our patented technology represents an important step toward that future, and we welcome conversations with electric-vehicle manufacturers who may wish to explore licensing opportunities."

Elektros expects to continue expanding its outreach to additional electric-vehicle companies, automotive technology leaders, and EV infrastructure providers as the company presents the advantages of its patented multi-port charging architecture to the global marketplace.

Patent Information:

View Elektros U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. is focused on developing innovative technologies designed to accelerate the global transition toward electric mobility. Through patented inventions and strategic industry engagement, the company aims to improve the efficiency, convenience, and accessibility of electric-vehicle charging worldwide.

Contact Information

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include expectations regarding industry outreach, potential licensing opportunities, and possible technological performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Elektros undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-opens-strategic-industry-dialogues-around-its-patented-multi%e2%80%91port-ev-charging-a-1145665