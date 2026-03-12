Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Launches Energy Efficiency Research Initiative

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a company focused on innovation within the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sector, announced the launch of an energy efficiency research initiative that builds on its existing lithium mining operations and its recently issued multi-port EV charging patent, designed to significantly reduce vehicle charging times.

Rising electricity prices and the rapid expansion of data center infrastructure are placing increased strain on the national grid, creating increased market opportunities for energy efficiency solutions. The U.S. Department of Energy projects data centers could account for up to 12% of national electricity consumption by 2028, driven largely by AI growth. The initiative will evaluate a broad range of offerings across enterprise, commercial, and everyday consumer applications, potentially including energy management applications, battery backup and storage systems, energy consulting services, and tools to help households and businesses monitor and reduce their monthly energy costs.

Elektros views this initiative as a foundational step toward building a dedicated energy sustainability development team, bringing together engineers, researchers, and clean technology innovators focused on delivering practical, scalable energy solutions. The company is actively identifying collaborative opportunities across the enterprise and consumer energy sectors, with a focus on technologies that address real grid demand challenges. Elektros will provide further updates on the initiative's structure, partnerships, and development roadmap in the coming days.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors.

