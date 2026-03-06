SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK), a company focused on innovation within the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sector, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 titled 'Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles.'

This newly issued patent protects a foundational technology engineered to improve energy efficiency and reduce charging losses across the next generation of EV charging infrastructure.

The importance of reliable, high-speed EV charging has become a central theme in the global transition to electric mobility. Industry analysts, major financial publications, and leading automakers all highlight the critical role of ultra-fast charging infrastructure in enabling mass EV adoption.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that expanding fast-charging networks is essential for reducing 'range anxiety' and enabling longer-distance EV travel across national highway systems.

The Financial Times has emphasized that the rollout of rapid charging infrastructure will be one of the defining factors determining how quickly consumers transition from gasoline vehicles to electric vehicles.

Barron's has also noted that the expansion of high-speed charging infrastructure is a core component of the global EV investment thesis as governments and private industry accelerate the buildout of nationwide charging networks.

Switzerland's Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), one of Europe's most respected financial and policy publications, has highlighted that fast-charging technology is a key requirement for scaling electric mobility across continental transportation corridors.

Benzinga has also highlighted the importance of charging infrastructure for the EV transition, noting that 'adequate charging infrastructure must exist' for electric vehicles to scale globally.

In France, the historic newspaper Le Figaro has written about the importance of rapid charging infrastructure, noting that high-speed chargers are essential for enabling practical daily use of electric vehicles and long-distance electric travel across Europe.

Global demand for EV charging is accelerating rapidly. International energy analysts estimate that millions of additional public fast-charging stations will be required worldwide by 2030 to support the expanding global electric vehicle fleet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly stressed the importance of expanding charging networks. In 2024 Musk stated that Tesla would 'spend well over $500 million expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of new chargers,' underscoring the industry's massive investment in high-speed EV charging infrastructure.

The patented assembly addresses one of the most significant inefficiencies within today's EV charging ecosystem: energy waste and throughput limitations associated with traditional single-source power delivery.

Through a sophisticated multi-port consolidation system, the technology enables a single electric vehicle to simultaneously draw and intelligently balance power from multiple external chargers. This approach reduces idle capacity across charging networks while minimizing thermal energy loss during high-demand charging cycles.

Energy Efficiency Highlights:

Dynamic Load Balancing: An integrated electronic processor continuously monitors real-time charging requirements, optimizing energy flow across multiple power inputs to reduce thermal loss and maximize usable energy delivery.

Intelligent Power Management: A proprietary balancing architecture dynamically adjusts output throughout the charging process, maintaining peak transfer efficiency from initiation through completion.

Infrastructure Synergy: By leveraging existing charging hardware, the system can significantly increase effective power delivery capacity without requiring full infrastructure replacement-potentially accelerating EV adoption while improving overall network efficiency.

"Energy efficiency is at the core of a truly sustainable EV transition," said Shlomo Bleier, Inventor. "This patent reflects our commitment to solving fundamental challenges in how power is harvested, managed, and delivered-reducing waste at every step while creating a more efficient pathway for the world's transition to electric mobility."

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors.

