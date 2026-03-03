Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Secures U.S. Patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Innovative Multi-Port Electric Vehicle Charging Technology

Elektros Inc. Receives U.S. Patent for Multi-Port Electric Vehicle Charging Technology

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (E-L-E-K-T-R-O-S I-N-C) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. US 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." The patent covers technology designed to improve electric vehicle ("EV") charging efficiency by enabling the use of multiple power inputs through a single charging interface. The official USPTO patent record can be viewed here: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1

The patented system allows independent charging sources to be combined and managed through an integrated control architecture. This approach is intended to address current limitations associated with single-port charging systems and may help reduce overall EV charging times while maintaining compatibility with existing vehicle standards.

"Our primary objective with this patented technology is to fundamentally redefine the electric vehicle charging experience," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We are working toward a future where recharging an electric vehicle from empty to full is comparable to the time it takes to refuel a gasoline vehicle-approximately three to four minutes. With our multi-port charging architecture, our goal is to enable full EV battery recharging in roughly seven minutes, a dramatic improvement compared to the approximately one hour required by today's fastest supercharging solutions. We believe this technology represents a true paradigm shift in the electric vehicle industry and has the potential to transform how electric vehicles are powered and adopted worldwide."

The Elektros technology is designed for use across a wide range of electric vehicles and may be applicable to manufacturers globally, including those producing passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and specialty electric platforms.

The patent was issued on January 13, 2026, includes 20 claims, and benefits from a 713-day patent term extension under 35 U.S.C. §154(b). The invention was developed by Shlomo Bleier and is assigned to Elektros Inc.

Patent Information:

Title: Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles

Patent Number: US 12,522,100 B1

Issue Date: January 13, 2026

Assignee: Elektros Inc.

Inventor: Shlomo Bleier

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential applications, licensing discussions, and anticipated benefits of the patented technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

