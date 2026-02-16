Elektros, Inc.: A Distinguished Presidents' Day Message of Gratitude, Leadership, and National Optimism

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly extends its warmest Presidents' Day greetings to its valued shareholders, partners, and to all Americans across our great nation. Presidents' Day is a moment to reflect on leadership, resolve, and the enduring principles that have shaped the United States of America and continue to guide its future.

On this special day, we give thanks to God Almighty for the blessings of liberty, opportunity, and national strength. We are grateful for this beautiful Presidents' Day and for the freedoms that allow innovation, enterprise, and optimism to flourish.

We also extend our sincere gratitude for the leadership of our President and Commander-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump. We pray that God grants President Trump and his family continued strength, wisdom, protection, and resolve as he leads our nation. His commitment to economic strength, American prosperity, and national confidence reflects the spirit of leadership honored on this holiday.

As we reflect on the importance of leadership and unity, Elektros remains deeply appreciative of the trust and continued support of our shareholder community. Strong leadership-both in government and in enterprise-lays the foundation for long-term progress, economic resilience, and shared prosperity.

Industry Perspectives on Lithium and Energy Transition

Across global markets, industry leaders and respected financial publications consistently affirm the indispensable role of lithium and rare earth minerals in enabling the electric vehicle revolution and advancing the broader clean-energy transition. These materials are foundational to the future of energy storage, transportation, and technological innovation.

For reference only, Elektros is currently a developing company and aspires to grow into a future participant alongside established leaders in the lithium, battery materials, and clean-energy sectors.

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is dedicated to the responsible exploration and development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's long-term business model centers on disciplined resource development and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to refineries in the United States, positioning Elektros as a participant in the global electrification movement and America's energy future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

God bless President Donald J. Trump, God bless our shareholders and partners, and God bless the United States of America.

