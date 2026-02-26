Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Highlights Looming Data Center Energy Crisis and Lithium's Critical Role in Next-Generation Power Solutions

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today released its 2026 Industry Outlook Report, spotlighting the looming energy crisis fueled by explosive data center growth and outlining lithium's pivotal role in multi-pronged energy solutions designed to meet surging infrastructure demand.

U.S. data centers consumed 82.3 GW in 2025 - a 28% surge from 2024 and double 2023 levels - placing significant strain on national grids as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates at an unprecedented pace. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts data centers will drive 50% of all U.S. electricity growth through 2030, adding approximately 420 TWh annually. With over 700 GW of grid connection requests currently overwhelming utilities, state regulators are increasingly pushing back amid rising consumer energy costs and localized grid instability.

Lithium's Role in Backup Storage and Grid Resilience

Lithium-ion batteries have become essential components of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems - providing instant backup power during outages to prevent data loss and enable safe generator startup - as well as peak shaving and renewable energy integration for resilient, round-the-clock data center operations.

The U.S. added a record 58 GWh of battery energy storage in 2025, with lithium demand climbing 55% year-over-year as grid operators adapt to new realities. Elektros' high-purity lithium is uniquely positioned to enable scalable Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), serving as a critical bridge between data centers and sustainable long-term power solutions.

"Lithium is the backbone of this emerging energy ecosystem," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Our vertically integrated supply chain positions Elektros to play a meaningful role in fueling tomorrow's critical infrastructure."

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

