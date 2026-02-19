Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Develops Media and Communications Plan for Lithium Mining Project

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today announced the development of a comprehensive Q1 media and communications plan designed to enhance transparency and strengthen investor engagement regarding its lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone.

The initiative establishes a structured communications cadence through the end of the first quarter, incorporating a balanced use of news releases, public disclosures, investor slide presentations, webinars, and targeted digital outreach.

The Company also intends to leverage marketing technology (MarTech) platforms and AI-supported distribution tools to improve content organization, scheduling, CRM, and audience reach while maintaining regulatory awareness and disclosure standards.

Management believes a disciplined communications framework is essential as the Company advances its lithium project and evaluates additional strategic initiatives. The objective of this plan is to provide consistent, informative updates to shareholders and stakeholders while reinforcing Elektros' commitment to operational progress and corporate governance.

Additional updates will be provided in the coming weeks.

Investors can access the IR Agent at www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) business plan is to develop an artisanal mining operation based in Sierra Leone, Africa. This operation focuses on hard-rock lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding future enhancements to the IR Agent and the Company's strategic communications initiatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include technological challenges, regulatory compliance requirements, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-develops-media-and-communications-plan-for-lithium-mining-project-1139146