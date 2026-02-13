Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Expands Shareholder Appreciation Initiative Amid Strong Community Engagement

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its shareholder appreciation initiative following an overwhelmingly positive response from its investor community.

Due to strong participation and enthusiastic feedback, the Company continues to welcome all shareholders to request a complimentary Elektros-branded T-shirt. This initiative reflects Elektros' commitment to transparent engagement, long-term relationship building, and shareholder alignment as the Company advances its strategic vision within the global clean-energy and lithium sector.

All shareholders may request their complimentary T-shirts by emailing the Company directly at ElektrosInc@gmail.com. Requests should include the shareholder's full name, mailing address, preferred T-shirt size (Small, Medium, Large, or Extra Large), and quantity requested (up to three shirts per shareholder). Shipping is provided at no cost.

Industry Perspectives on Lithium

Global industry leaders and major financial publications consistently emphasize the critical importance of lithium and rare earth minerals to the electric vehicle and clean-energy transition.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa, with a business model centered on responsible resource development and export to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

