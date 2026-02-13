Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 17:02 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: A Grand Salute to Partnership and Progress: Elektros Extends a Distinguished Invitation to Its Shareholder Community

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is honored to announce the continued refinement and expansion of its shareholder appreciation initiative, inspired by an extraordinary and resounding response from its esteemed global investor community.

Amid sustained enthusiasm and exceptional participation, the Company graciously welcomes all shareholders to partake in its complimentary Elektros-branded T-shirt program. This distinguished gesture serves as a formal expression of gratitude and reflects Elektros' unwavering commitment to stewardship, transparency, and enduring value creation as it advances its long-term vision within the global clean-energy and lithium domain.

Shareholders are respectfully invited to submit their requests by corresponding directly with the Company at ElektrosInc@gmail.com. Requests should include the shareholder's full name, complete mailing address, preferred T-shirt size (Small, Medium, Large, or Extra Large), and the quantity requested (up to three shirts per shareholder). Shipping is provided at no cost as a courtesy to our valued investors.

This initiative exemplifies Elektros' belief that a cultivated and engaged shareholder base is fundamental to lasting success. The Company remains steadfast in fostering thoughtful dialogue and principled alignment with its investors as it continues to execute its strategic roadmap.

Industry Perspectives on Lithium

Across international markets, industry leaders and preeminent financial publications consistently affirm the indispensable role of lithium and rare earth minerals in enabling the electric-vehicle revolution and advancing the broader clean-energy transition.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is dedicated to the responsible exploration and development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business model centers on disciplined resource development and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to refineries in the United States, positioning Elektros as a participant in the global electrification movement.

Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-grand-salute-to-partnership-and-progress-elektros-extends-a-distinguished-invitation-t-1137577

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.