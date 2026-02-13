Elektros, Inc.: A Presidents' Day Message of Gratitude, Leadership, and National Optimism

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly extends its warmest wishes to its valued shareholder community and to all Americans in observance of Presidents' Day Weekend. This holiday honors leadership, resolve, and the enduring spirit of progress that has shaped the United States of America.

As we reflect on the importance of strong leadership and national unity, we remain deeply appreciative of the trust and continued support of our shareholders. We wish you and your families a safe, joyful, and reflective Presidents' Day holiday.

Presidents' Day Reflection

"May God bless President Donald J. Trump, his wife, his children, and his entire family, and grant them strength, wisdom, and protection. We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to our nation. May God continue to give him the courage and resolve to lead the United States toward financial strength, lasting prosperity, and success across all sectors of our economy. America is the land of dreams and opportunity, and we are proud to stand behind a president who strives to see our nation flourish at its very best. God bless the United States of America, and we wish everyone a wonderful and meaningful Presidents' Day holiday."

Industry Perspectives on Lithium

Across international markets, industry leaders and preeminent financial publications consistently affirm the indispensable role of lithium and rare earth minerals in enabling the electric-vehicle revolution and advancing the broader clean-energy transition.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is dedicated to the responsible exploration and development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business model centers on disciplined resource development and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to refineries in the United States, positioning Elektros as a participant in the global electrification movement.

