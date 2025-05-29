Elektros, Inc.: Lithium Revolution Begins: Elektros Positions Itself Among Future Market Leaders

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is rapidly expanding its lithium strategy in Sierra Leone as the company eyes a leadership role in the clean energy transition. With electric vehicles, energy storage, and global infrastructure relying on lithium, the time for action is now.

Elon Musk was recently quoted saying, "The biggest constraint on EV growth is lithium. We need more lithium - fast."

Financial Times report noted, "Lithium is not just about energy-it's a strategic asset for global growth and power distribution in the 21st century."

Reuters wrote, "As lithium projects scale, early entrants are attracting unprecedented investor interest. These firms are setting the tone for energy's next era."

Tickers such as $ALB, $LTHM, and $SGML have captured market momentum. Elektros, with its untapped mineral access, could soon enter this conversation.

CEO Shlomo Bleier said, "We're acting with urgency. Elektros has identified a world-class opportunity, and we're assembling the right partners to turn it into shareholder value."

The lithium revolution isn't waiting - and neither is Elektros.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future business operations, strategic partnerships, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, and the risks inherent in the development and commercialization of mineral resources. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

