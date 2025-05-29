Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Ignites Lithium Revolution Bottom-Basement Entry Point for Billionaires, Millionaires, Millennials, Bitcoin Visionaries & Visionary Investors

This is the Bitcoin of 2009 The EV Lithium Boom Starts Now!

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) surged by 60% today, marking an extraordinary leap for the forward-thinking rare-earth explorer. This rally reflects renewed investor confidence in Elektros Inc.'s significant lithium discovery in Sierra Leonean opportunity emerging right at the start of a global paradigm shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

The demand for lithium, often dubbed the 'white gold' of clean energy, is skyrocketing as the world pivots to sustainable technologies. Elektros Inc. stands at the epicenter of this transformation. With its recent lithium findings in Sierra Leone, the company is stepping into a leadership role in the EV revolution. Now is the moment for billionaires, millennials, and visionary investors to seize a ground-floor opportunity in what could become a generational wealth event.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has emphasized, "The fundamental limiter of electric vehicles right now, in general, is lithium. Lithium is insanely importantit's the essential ingredient for every single EV battery."

According to Reuters, "Lithium is a key element for the electric vehicle ramp-up, with demand expected to balloon to 3 million tonnes a year by 2030 from only 300,000 tonnes in 2020."

The Financial Times reports, "To meet climate targets, at least 40 times the amount of lithium is needed, highlighting the critical role lithium plays in the electrification of transport."

Elektros Inc. is proud to lead the charge. Our findings in Sierra Leone represent one of the most promising new lithium frontiers globally. This early-stage deposit positions Elektros among the few companies capable of meeting the surging international demand with ethically sourced, high-grade lithium.

Global Lithium Leaders to Watch:

1. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A global leader in lithium production and specialty chemicals.

2. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Focused on domestic lithium resources to support the U.S. EV supply chain.

3. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Developing large-scale lithium projects in North and South America.

4. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Advancing sustainable lithium production in Brazil.

5. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Innovating lithium extraction from existing brine operations in Arkansas.

6. Ioneer Ltd. (IONR) Developing lithium-boron resources in Nevada to supply U.S. EV manufacturing.

7. E3 Lithium Ltd. (ETL) Specializes in Direct Lithium Extraction from brine reservoirs in Canada.

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an innovative company focused on the exploration and development of critical rare-earth elements essential to powering modern electric technologies. With sustainability at the core of its mission, Elektros is committed to advancing renewable energy solutions for a cleaner and more connected future.

Cautionary Language:

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: electrosinc@gmail.com | www.elektrosinc.com | facebook.com/elektrosinc

"Lithium is not just a resourceit is the heartbeat of the clean energy future," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "As the automotive world shifts toward electric vehicles, our lithium discovery positions Elektros at the forefront of a global paradigm shift. This is about more than energyits about doing good for the planet, building a sustainable tomorrow, and empowering the worlds transition to clean technology. We are proud to lead this charge and to help power a better, cleaner, and smarter future for generations to come."

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

