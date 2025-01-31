WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, in line with estimates.For fiscal 2025, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.12 to $12.32 per share, which excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred during 2025.On average, 27 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $12.13 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed is expectations for high single-digit compound annual revenue growth rate through 2029, with 2024 as the base year in the compound annual growth rate calculation.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX