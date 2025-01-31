WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AbbVie (ABBV):Earnings: -$22 million in Q4 vs. $822 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $4.813 billion or $2.16 per share for the period.Analysts projected $2.26 per share Revenue: $15.102 billion in Q4 vs. $14.301 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX