WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $475 million, or $9.71 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $7.89 per share, last year.Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $9.71 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $4.233 billion from $3.997 billion last year.Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $475 Mln. vs. $395 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.71 vs. $7.89 last year. -Revenue: $4.233 Bln vs. $3.997 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX