WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, industrial supply company W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) initiated its earnings and net sales guidance range for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $39.00 to $41.50 per share on net sales between $17.6 billion and 18.1 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $42.00 per share on revenue of $18.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com