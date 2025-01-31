Coincheck Group N.V. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CNCK), the holding company for Coincheck, Inc, a leading Japanese crypto exchange, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2025 financial results at 5:00 pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Oki Matsumoto, Executive Chairman, Gary Simanson, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Sandberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at www.coincheckgroup.com. A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018 or (201) 689-8471; the Conference ID is 13751285.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company for Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged as well as other retail-focused crypto services

