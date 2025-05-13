Fourth Quarter Total Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Decreased 7% Quarter-over-Quarter

Full-Year Total Revenue Increased by 71%

Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group", the "Company" or "Group"), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 ("fiscal 2025").

Financial Highlights:1

Certain Year-Over-Year Highlights

Total revenue increased 13% to ¥114.6 billion ($764 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 from ¥101.4 billion ($676 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and increased 71%, to ¥383.3 billion ($2,557 million) in the fiscal 2025 full year from ¥224.0 billion ($1,495 million) in the fiscal 2024 full year.

Gross margin 2 decreased 20% to ¥3.5 billion ($24 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥4.4 billion ($30 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and increased 46% to ¥13.5 billion ($90 million) in the fiscal 2025 full year, compared to ¥9.3 billion ($62 million) in the fiscal 2024 full year.

decreased 20% to ¥3.5 billion ($24 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥4.4 billion ($30 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and increased 46% to ¥13.5 billion ($90 million) in the fiscal 2025 full year, compared to ¥9.3 billion ($62 million) in the fiscal 2024 full year. Verified Accounts 3 increased 16%, to 2,291,103 as of the end of fiscal 2025 from 1,981,152 as of the end of fiscal 2024.

increased 16%, to 2,291,103 as of the end of fiscal 2025 from 1,981,152 as of the end of fiscal 2024. Customer Assets 4 increased 15%, to ¥859.2 billion ($5,732 million) as of the end of fiscal 2025, from ¥744.2 billion ($4,965 million) as of the end of fiscal 2024.

increased 15%, to ¥859.2 billion ($5,732 million) as of the end of fiscal 2025, from ¥744.2 billion ($4,965 million) as of the end of fiscal 2024. Marketplace Trading Volume 5 increased 44%, to ¥337.5 billion ($2,252 million) for the fiscal 2025 full year from ¥234.6 billion ($1,565 million) for the fiscal 2024 full year. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets most frequently traded.

increased 44%, to ¥337.5 billion ($2,252 million) for the fiscal 2025 full year from ¥234.6 billion ($1,565 million) for the fiscal 2024 full year. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets most frequently traded. Net profit was ¥642 million ($4.3 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to ¥1,953 million ($13.0 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and Net loss was ¥14,350 million ($95.7 million) in the fiscal 2025 full year, compared to Net profit of ¥1,967 million ($13.1 million) in the fiscal 2024 full year. A large component of the Net loss results for the fiscal 2025 full year was total transaction expenses 6 of ¥18,321 million ($122.2 million), partially offset by gain from the change in fair value of warrant liability of ¥1,435 million ($9.6 million) in the third and fourth fiscal quarters.

of ¥18,321 million ($122.2 million), partially offset by gain from the change in fair value of warrant liability of ¥1,435 million ($9.6 million) in the third and fourth fiscal quarters. Adjusted EBITDA7 decreased 46%, to ¥1,692 million ($11.3 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 from ¥3,111 million ($20.8 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and increased 52%, to ¥5,718 million ($38.1 million) in the fiscal 2025 full year from ¥3,773 million ($25.2 million) in the fiscal 2024 full year.

Certain Quarter-Over-Quarter Highlights

Total revenue decreased 7% to ¥114.6 billion ($764 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥123.1 billion ($821 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Gross margin decreased 26% to ¥3.5 billion ($24 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥4.8 billion ($32 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Verified Accounts increased 4.3% to 2,291,103 as of the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 2,197,619 as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Customer Assets decreased 25% to ¥859.2 billion ($5,732 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥1,142.2 billion ($7,620 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Marketplace Trading Volume decreased 22% to ¥92.0 billion ($614 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥117.4 billion ($783 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 45% to ¥3,556 million ($23.7 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥6,429 million ($42.9 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Transaction expenses included in Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥540 million ($3.6 million) and ¥3,804 million ($25.4 million), respectively for the fourth quarter and third quarter of fiscal 2025. Excluding transaction expenses, Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15% to ¥3,016 million ($20.1 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥2,625 million ($17.5 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Total transaction expenses were ¥540 million ($3.6 million) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥17,518 million ($116.9 million) for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which included the transaction expenses related to the Company's recent de-SPAC business combination ("Listing Expense") of ¥13,714 million ($91.5 million).

Net profit was ¥642 million ($4.3 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to Net loss of ¥15,445 million ($103.0 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Net profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 included transaction expenses of ¥540 million ($3.6 million), compared to transaction expenses of ¥17,518 million ($116.9 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025's Net loss, and change in fair value of warrant liability was ¥973 million ($6.5 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥462 million ($3.1 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDAdecreased 39% to ¥1,692 million ($11.3 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ¥2,767 million ($18.5 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Strategic and Operational Highlights:

Launched Coincheck Staking on January 13, 2025, allowing users to automatically earn Ethereum (ETH) simply by depositing ETH with Coincheck.

Completed the acquisition of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd., a staking platform service company, on March 14, 2025, to enhance Coincheck Staking and offer staking platform services to other cryptocurrency marketplace providers both in and outside of Japan.

____________________ 1 References in this announcement to "¥" are to Japanese Yen and references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" are to United States Dollars. Unless otherwise stated, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥149.9 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of March 31, 2025 2 Gross margin is defined as total revenue less cost of sales. 3 Verified Accounts are all accounts that have been opened after the account owner completes all application procedures (including "know your customer" or "KYC"), after subtracting therefrom the total number of closed accounts. 4 Customer Assets are preliminary figures prepared in accordance with Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (JGAAP) and differ from the financial figures of Coincheck Group N.V., prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS"), and may be revised in the future. 5 Marketplace Trading Volume for a specific period is the total value, based on the underlying asset, of all transactions completed through Coincheck's marketplace platform business. 6 Transaction expenses for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2025 were mainly cash and non-cash expenses related to the Company's de-SPAC business combination, including listing expense, that closed in December 2024. 7 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definition and corresponding reconciliation below.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company for Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged as well as other retail-focused crypto services. Coincheck also leverages its ownership of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd. to offer staking services to retail customers and corporate clients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about trading, future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated; such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, include, among others: (i) changes in the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets in which the Company competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) changes in global political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets, including the effects of inflation, trade policies and government regulation; (iii) changes in economic conditions and consumer sentiment in Japan; (iv) the price of crypto assets and volume of transactions on the Company's platform; (v) the development, utility and usage of crypto assets; (vi) demand for any particular crypto asset; (vii) cyberattacks and security breaches on the Company platform; (viii) the Company's ability to introduce new products and services, (ix) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions, and (x) other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-IFRS financial measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to the Company's results determined in accordance with IFRS, the Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-IFRS measures, because the Company believes they are useful in evaluating its operating performance.

EBITDA represents net profit (loss) for the period before the impact of taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, further adjusted for transaction expenses that are directly attributable to the business combination with Thunder Bridge IV. (denoted as "Reverse recapitalization"), as well as Nasdaq listing expenses.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes and believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS.

A reconciliation is provided below for each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Coincheck Group's business.

Please see tables on the following pages for reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures.

U.S. Dollar financial information

For the convenience of the reader, where applicable, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥149.9 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of March 31, 2025.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the SEC.

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the three months ended For the three months ended December 31, March 31, March 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 Revenue: Revenue 123,084 114,489 763.8 Other revenue 20 90 0.6 Total revenue 123,104 114,579 764.4 Expenses: Cost of sales 118,311 111,034 740.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,429 3,556 23.7 Total expenses 124,740 114,590 764.4 Operating profit (loss) (1,636 (11 (0.1 Other income and expenses: Other income 5 0.0 Other expenses (30 (72 (0.5 Financial income 476 972 6.5 Listing expense (13,714 Financial expenses (4 (11 (0.1 Profit (loss) before income taxes (14,908 883 5.9 Income tax expense 537 241 1.6 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Group (15,445 642 4.3

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, March 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 Revenue: Revenue 223,775 383,205 2,556.4 Other revenue 274 125 0.8 Total revenue 224,049 383,330 2,557.2 Expenses: Cost of sales 214,786 369,852 2,467.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,757 14,458 96.5 Total expenses 221,543 384,310 2,563.8 Operating profit (loss) 2,506 (980 (6.5 Other income and expenses: Other income 437 22 0.1 Other expenses (153 (105 (0.7 Financial income 67 1,457 9.7 Listing expense (13,714 (91.5 Financial expenses (17 (39 (0.3 Profit (loss) before income taxes 2,840 (13,359 (89.1 Income tax expense 873 991 6.6 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Group 1,967 (14,350 (95.7

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 Revenue: Revenue 101,381 114,489 763.8 Other revenue 19 90 0.6 Total revenue 101,400 114,579 764.4 Expenses: Cost of sales 96,968 111,034 740.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,027 3,556 23.7 Total expenses 98,995 114,590 764.4 Operating profit (loss) 2,405 (11 (0.1 Other income and expenses: Other income 409 5 0.0 Other expenses (10 (72 (0.5 Financial income 16 972 6.5 Listing expense Financial expenses (15 (11 (0.1 Profit (loss) before income taxes 2,805 883 5.9 Income tax expense 852 241 1.6 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Group 1,953 642 4.3

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar As of March 31, As of March 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 10,837 8,584 57.3 Cash segregated as deposits 59,256 51,655 344.6 Crypto assets held 44,207 44,680 298.1 Customer accounts receivable 719 1,086 7.2 Other financial assets 37 62 0.4 Other current assets 377 1,035 6.9 Total current assets 115,433 107,102 714.5 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 1,973 1,909 12.7 Intangible assets 788 2,401 16.0 Crypto assets held 43 0.3 Other financial assets 614 433 2.9 Deferred tax assets 353 386 2.6 Other non-current assets 28 Total non-current assets 3,756 5,172 34.5 Total assets 119,189 112,274 749.0 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Deposits received 59,276 50,911 339.6 Crypto asset borrowings 44,020 44,479 296.7 Other financial liabilities 1,206 2,826 18.9 Provisions 120 Income taxes payable 486 799 5.3 Excise tax payable 303 2.0 Other current liabilities 360 536 3.7 Total current liabilities 105,468 99,854 666.2 Non-current liabilities: Other financial liabilities 1,277 901 6.0 Warrant liability 410 2.7 Provisions 340 2.3 Total non-current liabilities 1,277 1,651 11.0 Total liabilities 106,745 101,505 677.2 Equity: Ordinary shares 196 213 1.4 Capital surplus 668 13,317 88.8 Treasury shares (4 (0.0 Foreign currency translation adjustment 13 0.1 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 11,580 (2,770 (18.5 Total equity 12,444 10,769 71.8 Total liabilities and equity 119,189 112,274 749.0

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, March 31, (in millions) 2024 2025 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before income taxes 2,840 (13,359 (89.1 Depreciation and amortization 679 727 4.8 Net gain of other financial assets (non-current assets) (11 (0.1 Impairment loss of other assets (non-current assets) 13 0.1 Listing expense 13,714 91.5 Net (gain)/loss on sale of property and equipment 14 3 0.0 Net (gain)/loss on disposal of intangible assets 39 35 0.2 Net gain on sale of crypto assets held (non-current assets) (123 Gain on sale of business (300 Changes in fair value of other financial assets (non-current assets) 11 4 0.0 Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,435 (9.6 (Increase) decrease in cash segregated as deposits (18,320 7,601 50.7 (Increase) decrease in crypto assets held (current assets) (25,093 (495 (3.3 Increase in customer accounts receivable (280 (367 (2.4 (Increase) decrease in other financial assets (current assets) 631 (22 (0.1 (Increase decrease in other current assets 233 (613 (4.1 (Increase) decrease in deposits received 18,218 (8,365 (55.8 (Increase) decrease in other financial assets (non-current assets) 155 1.0 Increase (decrease) in crypto asset borrowings 25,264 459 3.1 Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities (230 573 3.8 Increase in other current liabilities 299 159 1.1 Other, net 21 60 0.4 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,903 (1,164 (7.8 Interest income received 5 2 0.0 Interest expense paid (5 (31 (0.2 Income taxes paid (1 (722 (4.8 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,902 (1,915 (12.8 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (308 (176 (1.2 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6 0 0.0 Expenditure on internally generated intangible assets (380 (524 (3.5 Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits 155 33 0.2 Proceeds from sale of crypto assets held (non-current) 22 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (236 (1.6 Purchase of other financial assets (non-current assets) (10 Payments on guarantee deposits (192 Purchase of other non-current assets (9 Sale of business, net of cash and cash equivalents divested 281 Net cash used in investing activities (435 (903 (6.0 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans 1,200 1,800 12.0 Repayments of short-term loans (1,200 (1,800 (12.0 Proceeds from loans from related party 8,508 56.8 Repayments of loans from related party (7,887 (52.6 Repayment of lease obligations (327 (463 (3.1 Proceeds received from non-redemption agreement 202 1.3 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of non-redemption and share forward agreement 205 1.4 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (327 565 3.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (0 (0.0 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3140 (2,253 (15.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7,697 10,837 72.3 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 10,837 8,584 57.3

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the three months ended For the three months ended December 31, March 31, March 31, 2024 2025 2025 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period (15,445 642 4.3 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 537 241 1.6 Profit (loss) before income taxes (14,908 883 5.9 Add: Interest expense 8 16 0.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 149 253 1.7 EBITDA (14,751 1,152 7.7

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the three months ended For the three months ended December 31, March 31, March 31, 2024 2025 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period (15,445 642 4.3 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 537 241 1.6 Profit (loss) before income taxes (14,908 883 5.9 Add: Interest expense 8 16 0.1 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense 3,804 540 3.6 Add: Listing expense 13,714 Add: Depreciation and amortization 149 253 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA 2,767 1,692 11.3

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2024 2025 2025 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period 1,967 (14,350 (95.7 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 873 991 6.6 Profit (loss) before income taxes 2,840 (13,359 (89.1 Add: Interest expense 6 29 0.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization 679 727 4.9 EBITDA 3,525 (12,603 (84.1

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen Dollar* For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2024 2025 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period 1,967 (14,350 (95.7 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 873 991 6.6 Profit (loss) before income taxes 2,840 (13,359 (89.1 Add: Interest expense 6 29 0.2 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense 248 4,607 30.7 Add: Listing expense 13,714 91.5 Add: Depreciation and amortization 679 727 4.9 Adjusted EBITDA 3,773 5,718 38.1

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2024 2025 2025 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period 1,953 642 4.3 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 852 241 1.6 Profit (loss) before income taxes 2,805 883 5.9 Add: Interest expense 5 16 0.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 248 253 1.7 EBITDA 3,058 1,152 7.7

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2024 2025 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period 1,953 642 4.3 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 852 241 1.6 Profit (loss) before income taxes 2,805 883 5.9 Add: Interest expense 5 16 0.1 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense 53 540 3.6 Add: Listing expense Add: Depreciation and amortization 248 253 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA 3,111 1,692 11.3

____________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513550831/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com