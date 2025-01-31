Teradyne to acquire Infineon's automated test equipment technology and associated development team

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test solutions,and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX OTCQX: IFNNY), a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to advance power semiconductor test.

As part of the strengthened relationship, Teradyne will acquire part of Infineon's automated test equipment team (AET) in Regensburg, Germany. This acquisition provides mutual benefits for both companies. With the additional resources and expertise, Teradyne will accelerate its roadmap in the power semiconductor segment while collaborating on new solutions with a key market leader. By entering into a service agreement, Infineon secures continued manufacturing support as well as enhanced flexibility to respond to internal demand for this specialized test equipment, and benefits from Teradyne's economy of scale. Teradyne is fully committed to the 80-person team at Infineon's Regensburg site and plans to build upon these capabilities as it integrates together with its Power Semiconductor business unit.

"We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Infineon," said Rick Burns, President, Semiconductor Test Group at Teradyne. "Acquiring and integrating Infineon's technology and team in Regensburg will extend our leadership in the power semiconductor market. Infineon's technology will enhance our market-leading ETS product portfolio, demonstrating our commitment to continue to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"Together with Teradyne, we are advancing our power semiconductor test capabilities," said Alexander Gorski, Executive Vice President, Frontend Operations at Infineon. "Integrating our experienced workforce with Teradyne will help to accelerate innovation and address the dynamic test challenges in new technologies like silicon carbide and gallium nitride at the scale and flexibility needed by our markets and customers. At the same time, we provide our employees a long-term perspective in a highly specialized company."

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

