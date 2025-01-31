1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Appoints New CFO and VP Finance

1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTC PINK:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce Mr. Jeremy Fong as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1st, 2025. Mr. Fong brings valuable auditing, capital markets and financial experience.

Mr. Fong is a seasoned Certified Public Accountant with extensive experience in public company financial reporting and compliance. His experience includes executing corporate operational audits, timely disclosure of financial statements for publicly listed companies, including NASDAQ listings and Fortune 1000 companies.

Mr. Fong replaces Mr. Brian Farrell, who has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chairman of the Board commencing February 1st, 2025.

The Company also announces the appointment of Ms. Kathy Estochin as VP Finance and Administration. Ms. Estochin is an accounting professional with over 35 years of experience in a variety of industries. She has led the Company's Finance Department since 2020 and has undertaken increasing responsibilities in human resources and general administration. Mr. Farrell stated, "On behalf of the Company, I am delighted to welcome Jeremy as CFO and pleased to recognize Kathy's contributions to the Company in her new position. As Both Jeremy and Kathy step into these critical roles, they will be working with Ms. Ester Vigil, President of 1933 Industries, leading us into an important phase of the Company's development and driving the Company's strategic goals."

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brands, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Level X. Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, Investor Relations

604-728-4407

alexia@1933industries.com

Paul Rosen, CEO

paul@1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

